Cow dies in early Wednesday morning collision in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a collision Wednesday morning in Loris.

The collision occurred around 3:12 a.m. in the Green Sea Road and Hux Road area in Loris, according to HCFR.

A car was driving down the road when they struck a cow. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were alright, but the cow died from injuries sustained during the collision, HCFR said.

HCFR said most of the surrounding area is rural, and asks that people drive with caution to avoid collisions with animals.

