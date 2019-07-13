Crackdown on speeding coming to 5 states, including South Carolina

MONTGOMERY, AL (AP) – Law enforcement officers in five Southern states are planning a crackdown on speeding motorists.

State troopers and officers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee are participating in Operation Southern Shield 2019.

The speed enforcement campaign begins Monday and continues until July 21.

Alabama Law Enforcement Secretary Hal Taylor said “speed kills” and the states are working together in an effort to save lives.

The annual speeding crackdown began in 2017.

