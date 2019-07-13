Crackdown on speeding coming to 5 states, including South Carolina

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — BMW has named its top production manager, Oliver Zipse, as CEO to lead the luxury automaker through a shift to new ways of doing business such as electric vehicles and offering cars on a per-use basis.

The company said Thursday that Zipse, 55, would succeed Harald Krueger on Aug. 16. Krueger, 53, had said on July 5 he wouldn't seek to renew his contract when it expires next May.