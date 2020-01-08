Crash involving propane truck causes delays along section of Hwy. 501 near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a propane truck is causing delays along a section of U.S. Highway 501 near Conway.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of E. Highway 501 and Academy Drive around 5:50 a.m. for a crash involving an overturned vehicle and a propane truck, according to HCFR. The driver of the overturned vehicle was transported with minor injuries and the driver of the propane truck waived transport.
The crash happened in the area of Hwy. 501 and Academy Drive around 5:53 a.m. Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.
According to SC Department of Transportation’s 511 website, traffic is heavy in the area as of about 6:43 a.m. Wednesday.
SC 511 online traffic cameras show emergency vehicles in the area of Hwy. 501 North and Academy Drive as of about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.
News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.
