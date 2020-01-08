Crash involving propane truck causes delays along section of Hwy. 501 near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a propane truck is causing delays along a section of U.S. Highway 501 near Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of E. Highway 501 and Academy Drive around 5:50 a.m. for a crash involving an overturned vehicle and a propane truck, according to HCFR. The driver of the overturned vehicle was transported with minor injuries and the driver of the propane truck waived transport.

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

Courtesy: HCFR Twitter

At approximately 5:50 a.m., #HCFR crews responded to the area of E. Hwy. 501/Academy Dr. for an accident involving a vehicle (overturned) vs. a propane truck.



The driver of the truck was transported w/ minor injuries. The driver of the propane truck waived transport. pic.twitter.com/v7z4XL57RM — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 8, 2020

The crash happened in the area of Hwy. 501 and Academy Drive around 5:53 a.m. Wednesday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

According to SC Department of Transportation’s 511 website, traffic is heavy in the area as of about 6:43 a.m. Wednesday.

Screenshot of SC 511 website

SC 511 online traffic cameras show emergency vehicles in the area of Hwy. 501 North and Academy Drive as of about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Screenshot of SC 511 website

News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: