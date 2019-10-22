Crash with serious injuries closes all lanes of US 501 just north of SC Highway 31

Breaking News Alert
(Horry County Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A crash has all lanes blocked on US Route 501 North near SC Highway 31.

The collision happened at about 2:36 on US 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive, according to SCDOT’s incident page. Cameras show the area backed up for at least a mile heading north as of 2:50 p.m.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, says the crash involved two vehicles and that one person was entrapped and suffered serious injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.

