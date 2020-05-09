Crash closes all southbound lanes of traffic along Highway 17 Bypass; at least 1 person hurt

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving at least one injury along Highway 17 Bypass has slowed traffic Friday night into Saturday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports at least one person was hurt in a crash that happened around 11 p.m. at Azalea Lakes Boulevard. That area has a turning lane for people driving into the neighborhood.

A News13 photographer saw one person being placed on a stretcher and what appeared to be a badly damaged vehicle. All southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass are closed as of 12:00 a.m. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell tells News13 that the crash involved a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy pickup. The number of injuries is unknown. Trooper Tidwell said there have not been any fatalities reported.

Traffic impacted by crash at Azalea Lakes Boulevard

