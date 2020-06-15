Crash closes beach-bound lane on Highway 544 at Highway 814

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 544 and Highway 814 due to a crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a vehicle crashed into trees at about 1:39 p.m., according to HCFR.

Another vehicle was struck during the course of the incident. The driver of that vehicle signed a medical waiver, HCFR said.

Beach-bound traffic is down to one lane while crews work to clear the scene.

HCFR, the Horry County Police Department, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and towing crews are assisting.

