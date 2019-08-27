Crash involving car hauler closes Green Sea Road, sends 1 to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a car hauler and another car has closed Green Sea Road in Horry County.

Crews responded to the wreck at about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday at 2048 Green Sea Road. The road is fully closed to traffic.

Two people in the car carrier signed waivers for their injuries.

One person in the other car had to be extricated and was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News13 will provide updates at wbtw.com.