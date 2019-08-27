Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Dorian expected to strengthen as it moves into the Caribbean; Watching other disturbance

Crash involving car hauler closes Green Sea Road, sends 1 to hospital

News
Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a car hauler and another car has closed Green Sea Road in Horry County.

Crews responded to the wreck at about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday at 2048 Green Sea Road. The road is fully closed to traffic.

Two people in the car carrier signed waivers for their injuries.

One person in the other car had to be extricated and was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News13 will provide updates at wbtw.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: