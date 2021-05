MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A crash involving a motorcycle in Myrtle Beach sent one person to the hospital late Friday night as a busy Memorial Day weekend got underway.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department told News13 it happened around 11:30 p.m. at 76th Ave N & Kings Highway, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

The person’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or whether anyone will face charges.