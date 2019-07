HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured in a crash on 17 Bypass near Coventry Boulevard.

The three-vehicle crash happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance with “serious, but non life-threatening injuries,” according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Traffic was slowed but soon back to normal. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety helped to clear the scene.

