Crash on S. Highway 701 in Conway injures 2; motorists asked to avoid the area

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on S. Highway 701 in Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF responded about 2:20 p.m. to the crash at Brickyard Place, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area for the safety of emergency crews working in the area. Two people were being taken to the hospital, HCFR said.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned, HCFR said. However, no other information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.