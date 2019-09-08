Crash sends four to hospital, causes backup on 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of a crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at the corner of 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard. Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene.

HCFR tells News13 four people are being transported to an area hospital. All of their injuries are not life-threatening.

Three vehicles are involved, and as crews work to clear the scene, traffic has been limited to one lane headed southbound. Traffic is piling up in both directions.

Highway Patrol has taken over the scene and is investigating. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.