LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving three vehicles has shut down a portion of East Highway 9 in the Loris area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 8:40 Wednesday evening on Highway 9 and Sycamore drive. Three vehicles were involved and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene investigating alongside HCFR and drivers are asked to avoid the area.