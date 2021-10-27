Crash slows traffic near Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A crash involving a trailer has slowed traffic east of the City of Florence.

Crews with Windy Hill Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the area of 5900 East Palmetto Street, east of Francis Marion University, Wednesday night.

A News13 crew saw a trailer getting ready to be towed from the scene before 8 p.m.

Courtesy: WBTW

Courtesy: WBTW

Courtesy: WBTW

It’s not clear what led to the crash or whether anyone is hurt. We’ve reached out to Windy Hill Fire and Highway Patrol for more information.