Crash involving multiple vehicles slows traffic on 17 Bypass in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A crash along 17 Bypass slowed traffic in Socastee on Tuesday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. at US17 and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.

From the News13 newsroom, we could see traffic backed up in the southbound lanes of 17. Emergency vehicles were at the intersection and it appeared three vehicles were involved, according to a News13 employee. Traffic appeared to clear up shortly after 8 p.m. Emergency vehicles left the scene around 8:15 p.m.

It’s not clear if anyone is injured or what led to the crash. We have reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for additional information.