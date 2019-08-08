Crash with injuries blocks I-95 northbound lane at Pee Dee River Bridge

FLORENCE CO., SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries is blocking the northbound lane on I-95 at the Pee Dee River Bridge.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report, the wreck happened at about 5:07 p.m. four miles north of Exit 170 – SC327 to Marion and Myrtle Beach.

Viewers report being blocked on the road for at least 30 minutes. Traffic is backed up or stopped as far back as Exit 170 (Williston Rd) as of 6:45 p.m., according to SCDOT cameras.

Count on News13 as we work to gather updates for you.