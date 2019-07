SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – All lanes of traffic are now open after a crash with injuries on S.C. 544 closed part of the road on Friday afternoon.

A News13 crew at the scene reported that all lanes of traffic in the area are now open as of about 2:50 p.m. Friday. The scene has been cleared.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. near Hidden Woods Drive in front of Tidelands Health. Injuries were reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident page.