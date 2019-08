HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews are working to clear a crash that closed all lanes of Highway 544 at Roscoe Road Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to the crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car around 1:50 a.m.

Both drivers were injured. Officials say the driver of the car has potentially life-threatening injuries.

