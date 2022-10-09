HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31.

Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in the grass along Highway 544. Pictures also show Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol blocking lanes of traffic on 544.

Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol block lanes of traffic on Hwy 544 (viewer submitted) A motorcycle rests on its side in the grass along Hwy 544 (viewer submitted)

News13 reached out to HCFR for information and was told to check back in Monday.

News13 has also reached out to SCHP for more information.

Count on News13 for updates.