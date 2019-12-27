Craziest ‘Florida Man’ stories of 2019

(WFLA) – Infamous “Florida Man” stories are something social media users across the planet have grown to love and often, we’re surprised if a “crazy” news story happens and it’s not in Florida.

8 On Your Side has covered many of these stories this year, and we’ve compiled a list of the 8 craziest “Florida Man” (and “Florida Woman”) stories of 2019.

1. ‘Kill ‘em with kindness’: Florida man attacks neighbors with machete named ‘kindness,’ deputies say

Jan. 14, 2019

Bryan Stewart, 30, was arrested in Santa Rosa County after neighbors said they heard banging and yelling coming from his home.

This Florida Man was overheard saying he was going to “kill ‘em with kindness.”

When a neighbor went over to check on things and tell Stewart to keep it down, Stewart allegedly came running out of his front door with a machete-style knife that had “kindness” written on the blade.

2. Florida Woman’s alligator maternity photo goes viral

Feb. 8, 2019

Lindsey and Jonathan Tuttle took to Facebook to share their maternity pictures… featuring a shotgun, Bud Light and a baby alligator.

Lindsey told 8 On Your Side back in February the alligator wasn’t harmed, and they hope he’ll be an excellent brother figure to their baby.

3. Easter Bunny gets into fight in Orlando

April 22, 2019

A video posted on Instagram showing the Easter Bunny getting involved in a fight in downtown Orlando went viral this year.

The fight was broken up by an Orlando police officer and it’s not known if anyone was arrested.

4. Florida man arrested for hanging out sunroof while driving on I-4

May 10, 2019

An off-duty Hillsborough deputy caught 70-year-old Leonard Olsen Jr., on video, standing up and hanging out of the sunroof of his car with his arms spread… as he was driving.

An arrest report said Olsen told a responding trooper he wanted to turn himself in because, “my wife treats me like a servant and she’s the mistress and I’m tired of this s***…lock me up, I’d rather go to jail than go back home.”

Olsen added that he thought “it would be a nice way to praise God for a minute.”

He was charged with reckless driving.

5. Florida man arrested for hitting mom on head with corn cob

May 28, 2019

This is a strange story from Pasco County that went viral this year.

Deputies said Cody Cummins, 27, threw a corn cob at his mother, hitting the top of her head.

Thankfully, the victim wasn’t hurt, but Cummins was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

6. Florida man steals 75 pool floats for sex

June 15, 2019

Christopher Monnin, 35, told Palm Bay police he stole pool floats for sex “instead of raping women.”

Monnin told police he burglarized several homes to steal the floats.

He led police to a vacant home where he kept his stash and was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief and petite theft.

7. Naked Florida man wearing bra burglarizes several cars in New Port Richey

July 18, 2019

Naked except for a women’s bra, one Pasco County man burglarized several vehicles in July at U.S. Water Services Corporation. And of course it was caught on video.

It’s unclear if the man was ever identified.

8. Florida man has surgery to remove screwdriver from rectum

Nov. 6, 2019

Doctors found what appeared to be a screwdriver in a 46-year-old Florida man’s rectum during a CT scan.

It was surgically removed, and the man was doing well during his two-week follow-up.



