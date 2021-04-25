Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, with 2 Myrtle Beach area locations, expanding to Charleston next

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The mad deliscious milkshake bar that opened to so much succes in the Myrtle Beach area is now expanding to Charleston.

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, first opening in Market Common, announced in February it will have a new location in North Myrtle Beach.

Now it’s getting crazy in the Low County. The business announced Sunday they are launching a location in the Charleston area early Summer 2021.

“Being right up the road from one of our favorite cities, we knew we needed to bring our crazy creations to the Charleston area. It was always a matter of when, not if. This location will be locally owned and operated, keeping that small business feel in the forefront of all our adventures. We can’t wait to be your dessert destination Charleston,” said The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar Owners.

Photo Courtesy of Crazy Mason

“Build Me Up Buttercup” milkshake photo courtesy of Crazy Mason

“Split Happens” milkshake photo courtesy of Crazy Mason

“The Fudging Best” milkshake photo courtesy of Crazy Mason

“I like Big Buns” milkshake photo courtesy of Crazy Mason



No further details of where and exact dates have been released yet. Stay connected via their Facebook page for more information.