AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating after a two-alarm fire Friday morning in Aynor.

Around 8:40 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Sunny Pond Lane for calls of a residential structure fire, according to HCFR. A second alarm was later sent.

The fire is under control and there are no reported injuries at this time. The fire will under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.