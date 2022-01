CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Around 5:30 a.m., crews were sent to the area of 735 Busy Corner Road for calls of a vehicle versus utility pole incident, according to HCFR.

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries and utility crews will be working to fix the broken pole.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, and people are asked to avoid the area while crews work.