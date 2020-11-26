LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Fire Rescue crews are investigating after a fully-involved structure fire in Loris early Thursday morning.
Around 1:16 a.m. HCFR crews were dispatched to a two-alarm residential structure fire on Watts Road, according to HCFR.
At this time there are no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation and the Loris Fire Department assisted on this call.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews battle early morning house fire in Loris
- Warm and humid with scattered showers for Thanksgiving
- Police investigate after 8-year-old shot in Mullins
- Woman found dead in Dillon; man charged with domestic violence in separate issue
- A Thanksgiving to remember: Parents meet their son’s lung transplant recipient for the first time