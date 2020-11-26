Crews battle early morning house fire in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Fire Rescue crews are investigating after a fully-involved structure fire in Loris early Thursday morning.

Around 1:16 a.m. HCFR crews were dispatched to a two-alarm residential structure fire on Watts Road, according to HCFR.

At this time there are no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation and the Loris Fire Department assisted on this call.

