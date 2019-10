CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue are fighting a house fire on Pauley Swamp Road. They were dispatched around 11:30 this morning to the 5000 block near Society Drive and Dearwood Lane.

Tony Casey, spokesperson for HCFR, tells News13 the home suffered smoke damage and firefighters are actively venting the home now.

There are no confirmed injuries. Stick with News13 for the newest information about the fire as it becomes available.