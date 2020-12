MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to put out a residential structure fire in the Murrells Inlet area, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District.

The fire is at a home on Pendergrass Avenue in the south end of Murrells Inlet, according to authorities.

Expect delays and closures in the area. There are no reported injuries at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video: courtesy of Brandon Davis/Abba Towing in Murrells Inlet

