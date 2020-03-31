Live Now
Crews battle structure fire at 308 6th Ave. N in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters are battling a structure fire at 308 6th Ave. N in Myrtle Beach.

Authorities are asking people to please avoid the area “for your safety and the safety of our fire crews!” The fire call happened at about 10:10 p.m. 

Both Myrtle Beach and Horry County crews are responding. There also is a large police presence at the scene.

Two people were treated at the scene, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with MBFD. It’s not clear whether they were transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story. News13 is sending a crew to the scene and will provide updates as we work to learn more. 

