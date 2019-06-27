Vacant house goes up in flames near Loris Rehab and Nursing Center

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to an early-morning structure fire Thursday.

Fire rescue officials tell News13 this happened around 4:30 a.m. on Liberty St. in Loris. That is near the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center.

Officials with the Loris Fire Department tell us this happened at a vacant house. When crews got to the scene the fire was through the roof.

No injuries were reported.

Loris Fire Department, Horry County Fire Rescue and Santee Cooper crews responded to this fire. It remains under investigation.

