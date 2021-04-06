Crews battle Tuesday morning fire at Myrtle Beach pizza restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Fire crews are responding to structure fire at a pizza restaurant early Tuesday.

Fire crews are on scene in the area of 1701 North Kings Highway for calls of a structure fire, according to MBFD. A search of the location shows the area to be at Michael’s Pizza Pasta and Grill.

The fire started on the roof of the building and spread to two other buildings, according to MBFD. Crews are working now to stop the spread of the fire.

Currently the Southbound lane of North Kings Highway is closed while crews are working. News13 has crews on their way to the scene. Count on us for updates.