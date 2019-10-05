Crews fight fire at abandoned home in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – An abandoned home in Darlington went up in smoke Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. at a site on Tallulah Street, Darlington Police Captain Kimberly Nelson tells News13.

First responders were able to get the flames under control in around an hour. Traffic had to be stopped while firefighters responded.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Captain Nelson adds this is the second abandoned home to have caught fire in the past month or so, but there is no evidence to suggest the events are related.

The cause of Saturday’s fire is still under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.