SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on the scene of a structure fire that affected multiple units in Surfside Beach.

Around 3:09 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Double Eagle Drive. There are no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.

Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted on the call. Count on News13 for updates.