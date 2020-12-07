LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Crews are investigating after an early morning Monday structure fire in Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Around 5:45 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Highway 90 and Water Tower Road, according to HCFR.
The fire is under control and there were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation, according to HCFR.
- Crews investigate early morning structure fire in Longs
