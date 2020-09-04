Crews investigate into early morning fire at Darlington County tire shop

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County fire crews responded to an early Friday morning fire at a tire shop, according to authorities.

Crews responded at 4:44 a.m. to Complete Tire at 1635 South 5th Street, where there was a heavy fire in the office area, according to Lauren Baker with the city of Hartsville.

The fire has been put out, but is currently under investigation by the the Hartsville Fire Department, Darlington Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The cause is still unknown.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.