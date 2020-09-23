Crews investigate morning structure fire in Longs that left 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a structure fire in Longs.
The dispatch came around 9:40 a.m. on the 3000 block of Della Road. One person is being transported the the hospital with reported injuries and the fire is now under control.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire on the 3000 block of Della Road in Longs.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 23, 2020
There are no reported injuries. This fire is now under control and under investigation.
This call was dispatched at 9:40 a.m.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/rh7CDg3Lyu
