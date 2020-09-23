Crews investigate morning structure fire in Longs that left 1 injured

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of HCFR

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a structure fire in Longs.

The dispatch came around 9:40 a.m. on the 3000 block of Della Road. One person is being transported the the hospital with reported injuries and the fire is now under control.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories