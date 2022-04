HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene of a boat crash with ‘serious injuries’ on the Waccamaw River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Horry County Fire Rescue was sent to the area north of the Bucksville Landing in Conway at 8:42 p.m. Saturday night.

No word on the condition of those injured at this time.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Count on us for updates.