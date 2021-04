CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a collision in Conway where a portion of Highway 501 has been shut down.

Around 12:22, crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 501 at University Boulevard for calls of a two-vehicle collision, according to HCFR.

Two people were sent to the hospital, and a portion of the road is closed while crews work. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.