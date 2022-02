CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews with the City of Conway Fire Department are on scene of a structure fire in Conway, according to the city’s fire department.

Crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Hickory Circle at 10:30 p.m. The structure apprears to be vacant and there are no injuries reported at this time, according to a spokesperson with the fire department.

Horry County Fire Rescue is assisting with the call. Authorties ask you to avoid the area.

Count on News13 for updates.