Crews on the scene of vehicle vs. 18-wheeler collision on Hwy 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a vehicle vs. 18-wheeler collision on Highway 501.
Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road. No injuries have been reported and people are asked to avoid the area while crews work.
