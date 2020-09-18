Crews pull car from pond in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews worked to remove a car from a pond near Carolina Forest.

The car got caught in storms from the remnants of Sally Thursday night, causing it to go into the pond, according to Tony Casey with HCFR.

Crews responded to 3782 Renee Drive in Carolina Forest, where they used a ladder truck to scope the waters to locate the submerged vehicle, according to HCFR.

A dive team was then sent into the water to attach a tow line to the vehicle, and it was pulled out of the water by towing crews, HCFR said.

There were no injuries reported.

Courtesy of HCFR

Courtesy of HCFR

Courtesy of HCFR

