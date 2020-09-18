Crews pull car from pond in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to remove a car from a pond near Carolina Forest.
The car got caught in storms from the remnants of Sally Thursday night, causing it to go into the pond, according to Tony Casey with HCFR.
The incident occurred at Renee Drive in Carolina Forest.
