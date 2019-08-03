Crews recover swimmer’s body from Red Bluff Lake

News
Posted: / Updated:
drowning_1533698331587.JPG

CLIO AREA, SC (WBTW) – First-responders have recovered the body of a swimmer at Red Bluff Lake in Clio, SC.

Larry Shepard, 44, of Laurinburg, NC was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

Multiple agencies were on scene Saturday morning searching for Shepard, according to Marlboro County Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator Keith Hughes.

The McColl Fire Department, Clio Rural fire and Bennettsville fire were all actively searching for the swimmer.

The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office has determined that the cause of Shepard’s death was drowning. There will be no further investigation into the incident, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: