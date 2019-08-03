Crews recover swimmer’s body from Red Bluff Lake

CLIO AREA, SC (WBTW) – First-responders have recovered the body of a swimmer at Red Bluff Lake in Clio, SC.

Larry Shepard, 44, of Laurinburg, NC was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday morning, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

Multiple agencies were on scene Saturday morning searching for Shepard, according to Marlboro County Fire and Rescue Services Coordinator Keith Hughes.

The McColl Fire Department, Clio Rural fire and Bennettsville fire were all actively searching for the swimmer.

The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office has determined that the cause of Shepard’s death was drowning. There will be no further investigation into the incident, Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says.