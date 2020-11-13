Crews remove 18-wheeler from water after it overturned from bridge Thursday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working Friday to remove an 18-wheeler that overturned on Highway 501, closing all northbound lanes Thursday.

One Northbound lane is now open, as crews work to remove the overturned vehicle from the water, according to the Conway Police Department.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. No information has been provided on the person’s injuries.

Recovery efforts for the vehicle began at 8 a.m. Friday, and is expected to take several hours, police said.

Truck driver Aaron Crawford, from Georgia, has been charged with driving too fast for conditions, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened on Highway 501 near the Wacammaw River and Lake Busbee.

Traffic delays are expected. Count on News13 for updates.

