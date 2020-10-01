Crews respond to 3-vehicle collision in Little River, lanes of traffic temporarily shut down

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on the scene after a 3-vehicle collision occurred in Little River.

Around 11:33, Horry County Fire Rescue was sent to a 3-vehicle collision in the area of Baker Street and Highway 17, according to HCFR.

Six people signed medical waivers and no one was transported to the hospital.

Lanes of traffic in the area are temporarily shut down. People are asked to avoid the area.

