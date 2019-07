LORIS, SC ( WBTW) – At least one person is dead after a fire Tuesday night.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials say this happened at a home on Daisy Rd. around 10 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police investigate this. The coroner has been called to the scene.

WBTW

WBTW

We are working to learn more. Count on News13 for updates.