Crews respond to car in flames Tuesday morning in Nichols

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire Tuesday morning.
Crews were dispatched around 10:39 a.m. to the area of Wolf Pit Bay Road. When they arrived on scene they found a vehicle fully involved.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
