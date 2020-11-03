Crews respond to car in flames Tuesday morning in Nichols

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 10:39 a.m. to the area of Wolf Pit Bay Road. When they arrived on scene they found a vehicle fully involved.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

