CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. near the Pizza Inn at 1404 Church Street in Conway.

It is unclear how many are injured and what the extent of those injuries are.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.