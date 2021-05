North Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to an early morning fire Tuesday.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain tells News13 crews responded around 1:12 a.m. to the building on South Ocean Boulevard. No one was injured or killed, but Spain says the building is a total loss. Crews are expected to be on scene for a while.

Count on us to keep you updated on this story as it develops.