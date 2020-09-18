Crews respond to early morning, multi-alarm structure fire at North Myrtle Beach auto parts store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding to a multi-alarm fire at an Advanced Autoparts store in North Myrtle Beach early Friday morning.

All lanes of Highway 17 were closed in the 800 North Block Friday morning while crews were working. All lanes have since been reopened.

The fire was contained to just the auto parts store, and no damage was done to a nearby building., according to North Myrtle Beach fire rescue.

Courtesy of NMB Fire

