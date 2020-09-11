CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews are on scene of a commercial structure fire at a car wash in Conway.
The fire occurred at 2918 Church Street, and Northbound Highway 50 is closed to traffic, according to the Conway Fire Department.
The fire has been put out, but the building has been left fairly destroyed.
People are asked to avoid the area, and no injures have been reported at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: 1 man in critical condition after struck by car at Lumberton gas station, another man shot in leg
- Cities nationwide preparing to commemorate 9/11
- Late night Loris fire injures firefighter, displaces 4 people
- Crews respond to early morning structure fire at Conway car wash
- Muggy with scattered showers lingering into the weekend