Crews respond to early morning commercial structure fire in Horry County

Commercial Structure fire on Miles Standish Court (courtesy of HCFR)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews responded to an early morning commercial structure fire in Horry County.

Around 5:06 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Miles Standish Court in Red Hill, according to HCFR.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.

