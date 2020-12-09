Crews respond to early morning commercial structure fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews responded to an early morning commercial structure fire in Horry County.

Around 5:06 a.m. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Miles Standish Court in Red Hill, according to HCFR.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the fire is under investigation, according to HCFR.

LATEST HEADLINES: