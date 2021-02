LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Loris, according to Tony Casey with HCFR.

Around 5:22 Crews were sent to a structure in the 3000 block of Red Bluff Road for calls of a fire. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.